Update time!
Hi Rats!
With summer taking place we've been taking it more casual then usual, but we got a new update for you - a cursed one! It comes with new gameplay for the hacker, read more about it below. Next week we at Studio Downstairs will be taking a short summer break for a week, but will be back shortly after with how the future will be 🫡🔦
Cursed what?
As the hacker in the later debts, you'll hear your heart pound a little harder then usual - something has entered the van... Find the source and throw it out with trough the box.
With the new update, we've also updated the hacker tutorial (yayyy omg so exciting love tutorials)!
Added
Cursed items in the van
Cursed item tutorial to the hacker
Lightbulb note for when ghost is there
Fixed
Bug with the hacker box opening and closing
some box issues
issues with duplicates
If you find anything crucial, report it back to us trough the game report, community hub or discord - thank you everyone and we hope you have a nice summer 🤝
//the devs downstairs
Changed files in this update