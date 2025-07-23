 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19326928 Edited 23 July 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update time!

Hi Rats!

With summer taking place we've been taking it more casual then usual, but we got a new update for you - a cursed one! It comes with new gameplay for the hacker, read more about it below. Next week we at Studio Downstairs will be taking a short summer break for a week, but will be back shortly after with how the future will be 🫡🔦

Cursed what?

As the hacker in the later debts, you'll hear your heart pound a little harder then usual - something has entered the van... Find the source and throw it out with trough the box.

With the new update, we've also updated the hacker tutorial (yayyy omg so exciting love tutorials)!

Added

  • Cursed items in the van

  • Cursed item tutorial to the hacker

  • Lightbulb note for when ghost is there

Fixed

  • Bug with the hacker box opening and closing

  • some box issues

  • issues with duplicates

If you find anything crucial, report it back to us trough the game report, community hub or discord - thank you everyone and we hope you have a nice summer 🤝

//the devs downstairs

