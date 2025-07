This build has not been seen in a public branch.

0.9.36b• Fixed a bug where the aiming line would sometimes get stuck.• Fixed a bug where roof-mounted machine guns on HE turrets couldn't hit targets.• Bosses can now float on water.• Fixed a pathfinding issue for enemies with in-place turning.I will start adding new content after the bugs are fixed!