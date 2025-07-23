Greetings Adventurers!

Since launching in Early Access, we've been thrilled by your love for the game and grateful for all your feedback and reports. To ensure a smoother adventure for everyone, we've addressed several issues based on your experiences.

▼ Gameplay Improvements

・Resized tavern tables and chairs to make food deliveries smoother for players and NPCs.

・Emails with attachments can no longer be deleted before being read, preventing accidental loss.

▼ Bug Fixes

・Fixed missing localization text in certain quests.

・Fixed repeated item refreshes in the basement.

・Fixed the tavern mirror not recognizing player names.

・Fixed incorrect furniture names during decoration.

・Fixed an issue where Smuggling Interception quests could be repeatedly challenged.

・Fixed an issue where mussels could not be collected at Coral Basin in old save files.

We remain committed to providing the best possible experience for our adventurers. Thank you for your continued support and feedback! If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please reach out through our official channels. Enjoy your adventure!

The Dragon Song Tavern: Cozy & Adventurous Team