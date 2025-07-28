Hi everyone!
We’ve just released a patch for Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream with a number of fixes and improvements based on your feedback. Thank you so much for playing and sharing your thoughts – it helps us make the game better for everyone!💛
Here’s what’s included in the latest update:
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Fixed a number of possible soft locks
Fixed body placement when dragging someone
Vent leaving logic on Mouse and Keyboard controls have been updated to have better pathfinding when clicking far away from the vent exit
Adjusted chapter complete for the final level to trigger after last cutscene instead of after credits
Fixed an issue with lingering animations not ending as intended
Several fixes and adjustments to improve visuals and fix glitches
Optimizations to several areas to improve performance
As always, please keep your feedback coming and let us know if you encounter any issues. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the Eriksholm journey!
– The River End Games & Nordcurrent Labs Teams
