28 July 2025 Build 19326751 Edited 28 July 2025 – 13:52:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! 

We’ve just released a patch for Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream with a number of fixes and improvements based on your feedback. Thank you so much for playing and sharing your thoughts – it helps us make the game better for everyone!💛 

Here’s what’s included in the latest update: 

Bug Fixes & Improvements 

  • Fixed a number of possible soft locks  

  • Fixed body placement when dragging someone  

  • Vent leaving logic on Mouse and Keyboard controls have been updated to have better pathfinding when clicking far away from the vent exit  

  • Adjusted chapter complete for the final level to trigger after last cutscene instead of after credits  

  • Fixed an issue with lingering animations not ending as intended 

  • Several fixes and adjustments to improve visuals and fix glitches  

  • Optimizations to several areas to improve performance 

As always, please keep your feedback coming and let us know if you encounter any issues. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the Eriksholm journey!  

– The River End Games & Nordcurrent Labs Teams 

