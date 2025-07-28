Hi everyone!

We’ve just released a patch for Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream with a number of fixes and improvements based on your feedback. Thank you so much for playing and sharing your thoughts – it helps us make the game better for everyone!💛

Here’s what’s included in the latest update:

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed a number of possible soft locks

Fixed body placement when dragging someone

Vent leaving logic on Mouse and Keyboard controls have been updated to have better pathfinding when clicking far away from the vent exit

Adjusted chapter complete for the final level to trigger after last cutscene instead of after credits

Fixed an issue with lingering animations not ending as intended

Several fixes and adjustments to improve visuals and fix glitches

Optimizations to several areas to improve performance

As always, please keep your feedback coming and let us know if you encounter any issues. Thanks again for your support and for being part of the Eriksholm journey!

– The River End Games & Nordcurrent Labs Teams