 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19326656 Edited 24 July 2025 – 06:06:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v2.3.0 update concerns the following:

VRoid editor

■ New features

  • Added 20 new eye presets, 25 irises, 28 highlights, 4 scleras, 30 eyelids, 21 eyeliners, and 23 eyelashes.

■ Changes

  • Newly saved custom items for outfits will now be displayed as 3D thumbnails.
    *To intentionally update an item, wear the item on a model and save again to overwrite it.

  • When exporting a newly created model as VRM, VRM 1.0 is now selected by default.

XWear and dress-up feature

■ Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some accessories would become abnormally large when scaled.

  • Fixed a bug where loading XWear items with VRM Spring Bone into VRoid Studio would cause misalignment in the preview.

  • Fixed an issue where meshes containing transparency could not be manually deleted or restored in some cases.

  • Added notes about the behavior of dynamic objects in the animation preview.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.
Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Depot 1486351
  • Loading history…
macOS Mac Depot 1486352
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link