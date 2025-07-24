Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v2.3.0 update concerns the following:

VRoid editor

■ New features

Added 20 new eye presets, 25 irises, 28 highlights, 4 scleras, 30 eyelids, 21 eyeliners, and 23 eyelashes.





■ Changes

Newly saved custom items for outfits will now be displayed as 3D thumbnails.

*To intentionally update an item, wear the item on a model and save again to overwrite it.

When exporting a newly created model as VRM, VRM 1.0 is now selected by default.

XWear and dress-up feature

■ Fixes

Fixed an issue where some accessories would become abnormally large when scaled.

Fixed a bug where loading XWear items with VRM Spring Bone into VRoid Studio would cause misalignment in the preview.

Fixed an issue where meshes containing transparency could not be manually deleted or restored in some cases.

Added notes about the behavior of dynamic objects in the animation preview.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates.

Thank you for your continued support.