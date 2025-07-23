 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

———————————— Fixes ————————————
【Fix】Fixed an issue in Chapter 5 where monsters could freeze/disappear or prevent progression due to killing them too quickly.
【Fix】Fixed an issue preventing the exchange of a certain magic spell in the Prologue.

———————————— Optimizations ————————————
【Optimization】Tina’s starting Strength has been increased to 11.
【Optimization】Seagull King can now be recruited on all difficulty levels.

———————————— New Additions ————————————
None

