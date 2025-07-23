General Gameplay

While we said our prior patch wouldbe our last before ourlaunch, as the Fates would have it, there is indeed this one more, which includes further improvements, balance adjustments, and fixes based on your feedback and what we've observed. Thank you for playing in📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback!In preparation for ourlaunch and forthcoming story sequences surrounding the True Ending, please note that anyorresources you have when you load your save progress at that time will automatically be converted to. For now, you may continue earning these if you wish.: increased Special projectile size and orbit speed: increased damage of Attack sequence: improved responsiveness of blocking while channeling Omega Attack: reduced recharge time for Riposte effect, so it can be used more frequently: increased Critical damage chance: using Special no longer cancels other Special projectiles; improved target tracking of Daybreaker projectile: increased Critical chance ramp-up and upper limit: increased Magick cost of Omega Special: reworked Special creates a second projectile; reworked Attack timings and Omega Attack; shots no longer stagger foes; reduced Rush Boon damage bonus; breaks Urns more easily: reworked Omega Special bounces several times in the target area; reduced Destructive damage bonus to compensate: increased damage: increased damage: reduced damage: reduced area of effect: increased damage: increased damage of Blast effects, such as; increased Glow bonus from Rarity: effect now activates even if you are protected by: increased damage to Armor, increased bonus from: slightly reduced duration of damage trail: Plasma can no longer provide a speed bonus greater than • 100%, which caused various issues: cut from game; replaced with...Your effects fromandhave a chance to fire twice: cut from game; replaced with...Any Boon effects that recharge over time recharge faster: cut from game; replaced with...Your blasts from Hephaestus deal more damage to Freeze-afflicted foes: increased bonus damage: increased timing window of Double Blast effect: reduced Gold discount: increased how frequently this can deal damage: increased average damage: fixed an issue causing this effect to not be reduced by: increased Armor: increased Armor and blast damage: improved compatibility with more Aspects: now fires your Omega Attack an additional time in succession: increased Power Shot timing window: increased Magick cost📢 Reduced start-up time of most Hexes, making them faster to useupgrades now can appear on subsequent uses of the Path of Stars, if you meet the required Olympian after prior uses: now makes your raised servants appear in your Casts, not after you Sprint📢 Improved menu navigation of the Path of Stars while using gamepad controls📢 Olympian Keepsakes such asactivate more reliably in: restorative effect is no longer reduced by: now activates an additional random Arcana Card: improved bonuses from Familiar Bonds, and innate movement speed, pounce accuracy, and active time between naps; she is also less prone to getting stuck on obstacles· Removed, along with associated bonuses from Resting your Familiars· Encounters onnow have slightly fewer foes· Encounters withhave slightly fewer foes at the same time· Encounters on thenow have slightly fewer foes; some smaller foes have slightly increased Life· Foes fromnow have more Armor in later Regions: reduced speed and damage of main eye blast; reduced duration of some projectiles; reduced frequency of cyclone attacks in second phase: reduced tracking speed of uppercut: no longer also drops magma on top of his attacks: the guest artist fires fewer projectiles than before: fixed an issue causing the realto be easier to distinguish from the other two, unlike in the standard Encounter: reduced Life: attacks can be blocked more reliably using the: Elite now shoots a larger bouncing projectile instead of a triple-shot: thrown bomb no longer deals direct damage; Elite no longer throws multiples at once: reduced maximum targeting distance for ranged attack: pounce attack now is slower to start: slightly reduced appearance rate: slightly reduced appearance rate: slightly reduced appearance rate: Elite throws fewer projectiles at once: adjusted summoning behavior; reduced duration of fireball and its damage trail: all varieties have reduced tracking speed: adjusted attack behavior: fixed an issue causing their flames to sometimes destroy your projectiles: Elite no longer throws multiple projectiles at once: reduced move speed: reduced projectile speed: reduced lunge-attack distance and accuracy: removed cyclone attack: removed self-destruct attack; reduced number of shots but increased damage: reduced move speed during whirlwind attack; increased recovery time: removed flame-breath attack: updated flame-breath attack: Elite throws fewer projectiles at once: reduced speed and range of rocket attack; Elite fires fewer rockets· Several Locations onnow have more places to take cover against enemy fire· Improved pathing and collision in several Locations📢 Improved sorting of Path of Stars upgrades forafter the Incantation· Further adjustments to visual FX of various strikes and abilities to improve visual clarity in combat· Other minor fixes and improvements· Updated voiceover for· Improved audio feedback for Power Shot effects· Updated sound effects for· Other minor improvements📢 You can no longer lose all your Life in the brief time it takesto arrive once she is on her way📢 You can no longer lose all your Life between clearing a Chaos Trial and being sent back by📢 Your raised servants now show damage numbers when their strikes connect📢 You can no longer Deflect raisedattempting to heal you in the Encounter against📢 Improved feedback on some Boons or items whose Life restoration is reduced by· Clarified thatrequires switching Keepsakes to take effect· Updatedwith additional contributors· Updates and fixes to translations in some languages· Fixed an issue causing the Rush Boon bonus fromto affect indirect Boons such as· Fixed an issue causing Blast effects fromto gain 'strike foes from behind' bonuses📢 FixedAether Fonts appearing in unreachable places in theEncounter📢 Fixedor other Daze effects not affecting📢 Fixed interaction with various Aspects and📢 Fixedoritems sometimes being out of reach📢 Fixednot improving with Rarity📢 Fixed interactions withandor📢 Fixeddestroying your projectiles from· Fixedamplifying damage other than Attack and Special📢 Fixednot improving📢 Fixednot affecting Omega Attack as described📢 Fixedreducing range unexpectedly📢 Fixednot working against Guardians as described📢 Fixed a rare case wherecould remain impervious indefinitely...📢 Fixedsometimes stage-diving into the walls and getting stuck...📢 Fixedsometimes speaking over the Pause Menu even while absent in theEncounter· Fixed various issues with foes summoned by· Fixed several cases where Olympian effects could appear on impervious foes· FixedProphecy missing a requirement for· Fixed text not fading out as expected during the narratedoutcomes after a successful clear📢 Fixed various voice lines and story events playing unexpectedly or not playing when expected📢 Fixed occasional visual issues with Magick Indicator while using📢 Fixed several text errors· Other minor fixes(Ovid; D. Raeburn translation)