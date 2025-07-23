You can choose a profession when starting a new game.
The higher the social status of the profession, the more privileges you will receive.
Available professions:
- Beggar
- Laborer
- Bandit
- Blacksmith
- Merchant
- Vigilante
- Priest
- Knight
- Noble
- Royalty
Patch Note 1.0.3 #1
