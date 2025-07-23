 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19326574 Edited 23 July 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can choose a profession when starting a new game.
The higher the social status of the profession, the more privileges you will receive.

Available professions:

- Beggar
- Laborer
- Bandit
- Blacksmith
- Merchant
- Vigilante
- Priest
- Knight
- Noble
- Royalty

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3159771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link