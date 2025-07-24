A surprise appearance!? Roll into action with bonus character “Kumarin”!
Great news for players of hololive Treasure Mountain!
Now you can enjoy hololive GoroGoro Mountain even more (?)
with a special bonus character — Kumarin!
This adorable (and surprisingly reliable) bear-like version of Captain Marine
is ready to join you on your journey through the game’s trickiest stages! 🐻🏴☠️
🔓 How to Unlock
If you own the Steam® version of hololive Treasure Mountain,
just launch hololive GoroGoro Mountain with the same Steam account
to unlock Kumarin automatically.
※ If you purchase hololive Treasure Mountain after getting GoroGoro Mountain,
Kumarin will become available the next time you launch the game.
🎮 hololive Treasure Mountain is also available now on Steam!
Enjoy both titles and double the treasure-filled fun!