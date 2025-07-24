 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19326542 Edited 24 July 2025 – 20:13:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A surprise appearance!? Roll into action with bonus character “Kumarin”!

Great news for players of hololive Treasure Mountain!

Now you can enjoy hololive GoroGoro Mountain even more (?)

with a special bonus character — Kumarin!

This adorable (and surprisingly reliable) bear-like version of Captain Marine

is ready to join you on your journey through the game’s trickiest stages! 🐻🏴‍☠️

🔓 How to Unlock

If you own the Steam® version of hololive Treasure Mountain,

just launch hololive GoroGoro Mountain with the same Steam account

to unlock Kumarin automatically.

※ If you purchase hololive Treasure Mountain after getting GoroGoro Mountain,

Kumarin will become available the next time you launch the game.

🎮 hololive Treasure Mountain is also available now on Steam!

Enjoy both titles and double the treasure-filled fun!

