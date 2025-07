Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Patch notes

Fixed massive lag related to cases where companions with familiars were not in the party, yet were actually present on the location for technical needs, hidden from the player;



The game could crash during the battle at Corrupted Cogitator at Kiava Gamma - fixed;



Solomorne could sometimes never return to the party after Vheabos-VI - fixed;



Solomorne could sometimes lose all his gear after taking a bath with the Lord Captain - fixed;



Solomorne will now be located with the rest of the crew during the final dialogue before Epitaph;



Rogue Trader will no longer sometimes get stuck in space after entering the voidship's bridge;



Argenta sometimes refused to die in Commorragh when killed, softlocking the game - fixed;



The Heretical dialogue option when executing Bluff did not have a text description - fixed;



It was possible to get Solomorne's recruitment quest for players without the DLC in some circumstances - fixed, it will disappear from the journal for them;



Solomorne has received his own loading screen;



Fixed a few cases where one of the characters in the party would ride an invisible bycicle, which meant a cutscene with them was played incorrectly;



Fixed cases with the loading bar sometimes being stuck at 100% after Leethus space combat;



Fixed Respec not always functioning correctly if a character had the talent to equip shields into a single slot and had 2 shields equipped;



Solomorne will no longer display as Error Speaker in the dialogue before first arrival to Footfall;



Fixed a rare softlock with Jae's personal quest, where a certain selection of answers could break the dialogue and make it impossible to leave the location;



Lord Captains!Hotfix 1.4.1.217 is live, dealing with a variety of bugs, crashes and softlocks.Note that https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ always contains up-to-date information on known issues and the roadmap of upcoming patches.As usual, consoles will receive the same update within 24-48 hours.