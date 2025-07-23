Hotfix 1.4.1.217 is live, dealing with a variety of bugs, crashes and softlocks.
Note that https://steamcommunity.com/app/2186680/discussions/0/4027970580228219058/ always contains up-to-date information on known issues and the roadmap of upcoming patches.
As usual, consoles will receive the same update within 24-48 hours.
Beware of possible plot spoilers below!
Patch notes
- Fixed massive lag related to cases where companions with familiars were not in the party, yet were actually present on the location for technical needs, hidden from the player;
- The game could crash during the battle at Corrupted Cogitator at Kiava Gamma - fixed;
- Solomorne could sometimes never return to the party after Vheabos-VI - fixed;
- Solomorne could sometimes lose all his gear after taking a bath with the Lord Captain - fixed;
- Solomorne will now be located with the rest of the crew during the final dialogue before Epitaph;
- Rogue Trader will no longer sometimes get stuck in space after entering the voidship's bridge;
- Argenta sometimes refused to die in Commorragh when killed, softlocking the game - fixed;
- The Heretical dialogue option when executing Bluff did not have a text description - fixed;
- It was possible to get Solomorne's recruitment quest for players without the DLC in some circumstances - fixed, it will disappear from the journal for them;
- Solomorne has received his own loading screen;
- Fixed a few cases where one of the characters in the party would ride an invisible bycicle, which meant a cutscene with them was played incorrectly;
- Fixed cases with the loading bar sometimes being stuck at 100% after Leethus space combat;
- Fixed Respec not always functioning correctly if a character had the talent to equip shields into a single slot and had 2 shields equipped;
- Solomorne will no longer display as Error Speaker in the dialogue before first arrival to Footfall;
- Fixed a rare softlock with Jae's personal quest, where a certain selection of answers could break the dialogue and make it impossible to leave the location;
