Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 0.25.2

More UI improvements

We're keep working on improving the game UI, and in this update with changed journal UI, crafting UI, and other small UI windows. We will keep working on more UI improvements in teh future

New passives for summons and companions

I've added a few new passives for leadership, nature magic and dark magic skill trees that should improve survivabiliy of your minions. There was a bug, that was causing defense not calculating correctly for your minions, which should be fixed now, and your minions should have much better survival after this patch.