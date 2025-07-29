📢 한국어 공지
🎉《이세계에서 돌아온 나는 사랑을 놓쳤다》이제 한국어 지원!
운명과 선택, 다중 결말이 있는 연애 시나리오를 이제 한국어로 즐기세요!
💬 번역 오류나 제안 사항이 있다면, Discord 커뮤니티에 참여해주세요!
➡️https://discord.gg/XDvUwa3g9C
📢 中文公告
🎉《異世界歸來的我 錯過了愛情》現在支援韓文囉！
無論你是腦洞戀愛控、選項狂熱者，還是命運輪迴派，現在都可以用韓文體驗這段錯過與選擇的旅程！
💬 遊玩後有任何翻譯建議或問題，歡迎加入我們的 Discord 社群～
➡️https://discord.gg/XDvUwa3g9C
📢 English Announcement
🎉 Back From The Other World, I Missed Love now supports Korean!
Whether you're into twisted romance, choice-based drama, or time-loop mysteries, you can now enjoy it all in Korean!
💬 Found a bug or typo in the Korean version? Join our Discord and let us know!
➡️https://discord.gg/XDvUwa3g9C
📢 日本語のお知らせ
🎉『異世界から帰還した俺は恋を逃しました』が韓国語に対応しました！
恋愛・選択・運命・マルチエンドが好きな方におすすめ！韓国語でも物語を楽しめます！
💬 翻訳のフィードバックがあれば、ぜひDiscordで教えてください！
➡️https://discord.gg/XDvUwa3g9C
Back From The Other World, I Missed Love now supports Korean!
