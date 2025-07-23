 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Hi All,

First of all, again, thank you for all the feedback and reviews you have given me. This is so incredibly useful!!! Please keep it coming :D

Todays update brings some fixes to a few issues, a little QoL, and some small reworks to some of the traits. I hope this won't mess up the builds of anyone's ongoing runs too much.

Version 0.10.3 [23/7/2025]


Added

  • Toggle added to Imagipedia to match any or all Imaginyte traits


Changed

  • Redrawing and removing map features no longer unpauses the game
  • Guard trait and retaliate slightly reworked:
    1. Now deals flat damage instead of a percentage to improve early viability
    2. Now grants a portal shield on play
    3. Increased unlock condition for the Guard talent tree

  • Furious trait slightly reworked:
    1. Pop Off chance no longer scales with trait points
    2. Now deals damage to nearby enemies when popping off
    3. Mass Madness talent reworked into Fire Fury

  • Flora trait slightly reworked:
    1. Evolve chance no longer increases with trait points, improving early viability
    2. Each trait point now increases poison damage

  • Elemental trait slightly reworked:
    1. Now applies Burn to all enemies in front when an Elemental enters play
    2. No longer increases poison damage

  • Menace trait slightly reworked:
    1. Fear chance no longer scales with trait points, improving early viability
    2. Menace Mastery bar now increases Fear chance
    3. Enemies take damage per Menace trait point when they start fleeing
    4. No longer provides extra Burn or Poison
    5. Real Menace talent now also applies Weakness

  • Banners can now be removed from the map
  • Greed is now rare and has been rebalanced
  • Dismissing Imaginytes now requires confirmation
  • Autopause toggle now remembers its last state between battles


Fixed

  • Shock Starter artifact had incorrect range
  • Report text box overlapping the slider
  • Some achievements related to Lucidity, Flee, and Stun not tracking properly
  • Sealed Contract causing an error in the shop in certain situations


Balancing

  • Increased starting Lucidity per enemy portal by 2 seconds for each one beyond the first
  • Removing rocks with the Pickaxe artifact is now free
  • Reduced stun chance for Molerico and Guaca, but increased their damage
  • Slightly reduced Sin’s attack speed

