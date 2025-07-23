Version 0.10.3 [23/7/2025]

Added

Toggle added to Imagipedia to match any or all Imaginyte traits



Changed

Redrawing and removing map features no longer unpauses the game



Guard trait and retaliate slightly reworked:

Now deals flat damage instead of a percentage to improve early viability

Now grants a portal shield on play

Increased unlock condition for the Guard talent tree





trait and retaliate slightly reworked: Furious trait slightly reworked:

Pop Off chance no longer scales with trait points

Now deals damage to nearby enemies when popping off

Mass Madness talent reworked into Fire Fury





trait slightly reworked: Flora trait slightly reworked:

Evolve chance no longer increases with trait points, improving early viability

Each trait point now increases poison damage





trait slightly reworked: Elemental trait slightly reworked:

Now applies Burn to all enemies in front when an Elemental enters play

No longer increases poison damage





trait slightly reworked: Menace trait slightly reworked:

Fear chance no longer scales with trait points, improving early viability

Menace Mastery bar now increases Fear chance

Enemies take damage per Menace trait point when they start fleeing

No longer provides extra Burn or Poison

Real Menace talent now also applies Weakness





trait slightly reworked: Banners can now be removed from the map



Greed is now rare and has been rebalanced



Dismissing Imaginytes now requires confirmation



Autopause toggle now remembers its last state between battles



Fixed

Shock Starter artifact had incorrect range



Report text box overlapping the slider



Some achievements related to Lucidity, Flee, and Stun not tracking properly



Sealed Contract causing an error in the shop in certain situations



Balancing

Increased starting Lucidity per enemy portal by 2 seconds for each one beyond the first



Removing rocks with the Pickaxe artifact is now free



Reduced stun chance for Molerico and Guaca, but increased their damage



Slightly reduced Sin’s attack speed



Hi All,First of all, again, thank you for all the feedback and reviews you have given me. This is so incredibly useful!!! Please keep it coming :DTodays update brings some fixes to a few issues, a little QoL, and some small reworks to some of the traits. I hope this won't mess up the builds of anyone's ongoing runs too much.