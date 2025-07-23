First of all, again, thank you for all the feedback and reviews you have given me. This is so incredibly useful!!! Please keep it coming :D
Todays update brings some fixes to a few issues, a little QoL, and some small reworks to some of the traits. I hope this won't mess up the builds of anyone's ongoing runs too much.
Version 0.10.3 [23/7/2025]
Added
- Toggle added to Imagipedia to match any or all Imaginyte traits
Changed
- Redrawing and removing map features no longer unpauses the game
- Guard trait and retaliate slightly reworked:
- Now deals flat damage instead of a percentage to improve early viability
- Now grants a portal shield on play
- Increased unlock condition for the Guard talent tree
- Now deals flat damage instead of a percentage to improve early viability
- Furious trait slightly reworked:
- Pop Off chance no longer scales with trait points
- Now deals damage to nearby enemies when popping off
- Mass Madness talent reworked into Fire Fury
- Pop Off chance no longer scales with trait points
- Flora trait slightly reworked:
- Evolve chance no longer increases with trait points, improving early viability
- Each trait point now increases poison damage
- Evolve chance no longer increases with trait points, improving early viability
- Elemental trait slightly reworked:
- Now applies Burn to all enemies in front when an Elemental enters play
- No longer increases poison damage
- No longer increases poison damage
- Now applies Burn to all enemies in front when an Elemental enters play
- Menace trait slightly reworked:
- Fear chance no longer scales with trait points, improving early viability
- Menace Mastery bar now increases Fear chance
- Enemies take damage per Menace trait point when they start fleeing
- No longer provides extra Burn or Poison
- Real Menace talent now also applies Weakness
- Fear chance no longer scales with trait points, improving early viability
- Banners can now be removed from the map
- Greed is now rare and has been rebalanced
- Dismissing Imaginytes now requires confirmation
- Autopause toggle now remembers its last state between battles
Fixed
- Shock Starter artifact had incorrect range
- Report text box overlapping the slider
- Some achievements related to Lucidity, Flee, and Stun not tracking properly
- Sealed Contract causing an error in the shop in certain situations
Balancing
- Increased starting Lucidity per enemy portal by 2 seconds for each one beyond the first
- Removing rocks with the Pickaxe artifact is now free
- Reduced stun chance for Molerico and Guaca, but increased their damage
- Slightly reduced Sin’s attack speed
