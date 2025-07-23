 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19326369 Edited 23 July 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed an issue where remapped movement buttons made sprint, dash, and climb not work properly.

  • Fixed an issue where remapped movement buttons were reset after restarting the game.

  • Other minor bugfixes and optimizations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2282351
  • Loading history…
