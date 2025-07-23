 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19326242 Edited 23 July 2025 – 08:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Patchnotes-

Fixed an issue with the Mountain Road Map that would lock up the game during the Main Quest. Issue should now be resolved.

Changed files in this update

English Depot 2010211
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2010212
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link