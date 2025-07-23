 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19326172
Update notes via Steam Community
Added:
1. Weapon: Bow (Explosive Arrow: Maximum damage is calculated around 0~60 depending on the distance. Ordinary arrows: damage 45, exploding helmet 70)
2. Default N button to switch crossbow bullet type, explosive arrow logo in the lower right corner
3. The current version of explosive arrows can be obtained by scavenging, after the release of the crafting function can not be obtained by scavenging
4. Normal arrows and explosive arrows have higher damage to carriers.

Optimization:
1. Increase the sound of gas diffusion
2.First person action indented

Fix bugs:
1. Switching weapons does not show the weapon model.
2.Automatically switch third person on the carrier
3. Error in the number of people in double rows
4.Carrier skin not working

Update welfare CDK: FMTC0723KKHGHG

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2324111
