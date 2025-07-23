Added:
1. Weapon: Bow (Explosive Arrow: Maximum damage is calculated around 0~60 depending on the distance. Ordinary arrows: damage 45, exploding helmet 70)
2. Default N button to switch crossbow bullet type, explosive arrow logo in the lower right corner
3. The current version of explosive arrows can be obtained by scavenging, after the release of the crafting function can not be obtained by scavenging
4. Normal arrows and explosive arrows have higher damage to carriers.
Optimization:
1. Increase the sound of gas diffusion
2.First person action indented
Fix bugs:
1. Switching weapons does not show the weapon model.
2.Automatically switch third person on the carrier
3. Error in the number of people in double rows
4.Carrier skin not working
Update welfare CDK: FMTC0723KKHGHG
2025-07-23 Updated Description
Update notes via Steam Community
