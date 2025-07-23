 Skip to content
Major 23 July 2025 Build 19326109 Edited 23 July 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?

1. Added ancient time travel plot: The love story between the ancient time traveler, the Golden Captain, and the "Wanfei". Click the "Wan" button in the military camp to start experiencing it

2. Added modern linkage plot, featuring a sex story between the modern reincarnation "Wanfei" and a stranger man. When Wanfei's intimacy is 100%, clicking the "Heart" button can unlock the experience in sequence

Attention: This game is a video interactive game that involves adult content gameplay such as live nudity, AI beauty, nurturing beauty, dating beauty, BDSM beauty, etc. Minors are prohibited from experiencing it. Meanwhile, due to regional requirements, China has restricted Steam login and prohibited its dissemination in China.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3769931
