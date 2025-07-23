Hi everyone, Jay and team here!

Firstly, I'd like to thank everyone for their patience and continued support, because we've just hit "Mostly Positive" on our recent reviews! Thank you for recognising our efforts and commitment to the game!

As indicated in our roadmap, there's still lots of work to be done in terms of improving and polishing up the gameplay experience. While we're super excited to bring these new features to you, its taking some time for us to develop them alongside managing our Q4 2025 console releases!

In the meantime, here are more fixes and polish for this week's patch.

Patch v1.0.7c Notes

Online Multiplayer Fixes

Fixed a player position desync issue when using Wind Portals and Whirlpools.

QoL Updates

(!!) A much-needed QoL update -- the Cold Box's icon bubble permanently shows the item placed in it, rather than players needing to be nearby to trigger its appearance.

Finetuned panning distances for Fishing Spots.

Reduced initial loading time for Makanomicon.

Localisation

\[JA] Removed a duplicate word from the name of Wok.

\[JA] Corrected a typo in Merapi's name.

Aesthetic Updates

Increased resolution and standardised outline thickness for the dishes list shown in the Adventure Map level selection card.

Darkened the background colour of Gon’s dialogue header for better readability.

The Teletotem’s gem will now be highlighted together with the mesh when in interaction range.

Bug Fixes

Fixed some Pause menu usability issue -- fixed issue where the "Close" control doesn't work, and the "Resume" button is automatically selected upon opening the Pause menu while in a level.

Fixed colliders in 02-11 where players could wander into drowning areas in low-tide.

Fixed a bug where the Noodle Maker and Rice Pot UI was rendered behind the environment in 02-07.

Fixed an issue where the "hit" action prompt would not appear when Cooker approaches a Mango Tree, Sago Tree, or Banana Tree.

As always, thank you for playing SEDAP! and please continue to support us!

Facing any bugs or issues? Submit them on our Steam "Bug Reports" sub forum, or ping us on our Discord channel!