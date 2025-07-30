 Skip to content
30 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Loves 🫶

Hotfix 2.1

Hotfix 2.1 is LIVE on PC!

This patch addresses critical save-related issues surfaced with Hotfix 2. Saves are handled differently across various platforms, manifesting the issue in several ways. On steam, this tends to leave players stuck on the loading screen.

This issue should now be resolved ✅

SPECS

In addition, we have aimed to get to the bottom of SPECS discrepancies and have worked hard to get this complex system right. As an effect players might see changes in their score, but that has been done to more accurately capture the intended state.

If SPECS are lost from New Game+, we recommend reloading a save from right before this patch, initiating the epilogue, and starting again from there. We apologize for the inconvenience.

What's Next?

We’re hard at work addressing several bugs and issues you’ve been reporting, and we’ll share more news on the next Hotfix as soon as possible.

And thank you all for your continued patience and invaluable help!

