Some levels have been modified with text and translations:
Chapter 2.1, Chapter 2.8, Chapter 3.2, PasswordHint
Bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3380312
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3380313
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3380314
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update