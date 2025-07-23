 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19325974 Edited 23 July 2025 – 09:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some levels have been modified with text and translations:
Chapter 2.1, Chapter 2.8, Chapter 3.2, PasswordHint

Changed files in this update

