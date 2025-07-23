Hello and thanks for being part of this CLOSED PLAYTEST! Your feedback is incredibly valuable in helping us improve the game.This version is a work in progress and may include bugs or unbalanced gameplay that does not represent the final product. Essential artwork and sound FX are still missing!You can stream your game session if your- Visual overhaul- New potion effects- New recipes & cards- Book collection system- Transmutation booster reworkWe recommend starting at checkpoint level 20 if you're familiar with the game.Content Warning : This version includes stylized blood and bugs tied to psychological horror theme (but no jumpscare) that can be disabled in Graphics settings.The playtest run for 7 days, ending on Tuesday, July 29 at midnight CET.Your MAIN GOAL during the playtest:Happy alchemy