23 July 2025 Build 19325824 Edited 23 July 2025 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
- Added Greater Potions of Life and Energy, which restore 50% of the corresponding stat
- Reduced the item level of medium potions (Life and Energy) from 5 to 4, lowering both their cost and requirements
- Added missing translations

