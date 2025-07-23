- Added Greater Potions of Life and Energy, which restore 50% of the corresponding stat
- Reduced the item level of medium potions (Life and Energy) from 5 to 4, lowering both their cost and requirements
- Added missing translations
Update notes via Steam Community
