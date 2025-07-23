A planned server maintenance was completed at 4:20 EST on 23rd July 2025 where the following bug fixes were pushed.

Fixed chat typing getting interrupted when a new match in a tournament starts

Fixed trades remaining open when player disconnects

Fixed Guild Bulletin and Notice error with % symbols

Music symbol is now hidden when there is no song with Song Name Display

Fixed Concealed Players Info UI being cut off for players

Fixed Sensei Scarfs being usable only by Sand Ninja

Earth Prison and Water Prison Animations improvement

If you're enjoying Nin Online, please do leave a Steam review letting me know. It means a lot to read them.