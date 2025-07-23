 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19325812 Edited 23 July 2025 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A planned server maintenance was completed at 4:20 EST on 23rd July 2025 where the following bug fixes were pushed.

  • Fixed chat typing getting interrupted when a new match in a tournament starts

  • Fixed trades remaining open when player disconnects

  • Fixed Guild Bulletin and Notice error with % symbols

  • Music symbol is now hidden when there is no song with Song Name Display

  • Fixed Concealed Players Info UI being cut off for players

  • Fixed Sensei Scarfs being usable only by Sand Ninja

  • Earth Prison and Water Prison Animations improvement

If you're enjoying Nin Online, please do leave a Steam review letting me know. It means a lot to read them.

