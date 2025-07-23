A planned server maintenance was completed at 4:20 EST on 23rd July 2025 where the following bug fixes were pushed.
Fixed chat typing getting interrupted when a new match in a tournament starts
Fixed trades remaining open when player disconnects
Fixed Guild Bulletin and Notice error with % symbols
Music symbol is now hidden when there is no song with Song Name Display
Fixed Concealed Players Info UI being cut off for players
Fixed Sensei Scarfs being usable only by Sand Ninja
Earth Prison and Water Prison Animations improvement
Changed files in this update