23 July 2025 Build 19325787 Edited 23 July 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I decided to change the saving system because many players complained about it, and I understand why.
From now on, it is no longer necessary to have the magic save upgrade to keep villager jobs: they will always be saved.

Now, the upgrade only unlocks automatic saving.

Also, saving no longer uses mana.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3468431
Linux Depot 3468433
