I decided to change the saving system because many players complained about it, and I understand why.
From now on, it is no longer necessary to have the magic save upgrade to keep villager jobs: they will always be saved.
Now, the upgrade only unlocks automatic saving.
Also, saving no longer uses mana.
Gameplay comfort improvement related to saving
Update notes via Steam Community
