23 July 2025 Build 19325733
Update notes via Steam Community


On July 23 from 17:00 to 17:40 (UTC+3) maintenance will be carried out on the game server.

Due to this, the game may be unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please note that the end time of the work is approximate and may be changed.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2682301
