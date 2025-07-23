 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19325635 Edited 23 July 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where right-clicking on some items in the Editor had stopped working.

  • Fixed a bug where the items unlocked by completing Level Pit levels wouldn't stay unlocked after closing the game.

Changed files in this update

macOS Blackshift for Mac Depot 741111
  • Loading history…
Windows Blackshift for Windows Depot 741112
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link