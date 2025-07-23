🌟 CODEDOOR V3 Now Live! 🌟





Hello CODEDOOR Community,



We’re excited to unveil CODEDOOR V3, the biggest overhaul the game has seen so far. V2 has been scrapped, and in its place comes a brand-new, reimagined version of CODEDOOR with tighter combat, fresh content, and a more intense atmosphere. Here’s what’s new:

🚀 New Features

Overhauled Gameplay Feel: The camera has been pulled in with a reduced FOV (60), giving the game a more immersive, close-quarters feel. You're always aiming — no more right-click, DOOM-style gunplay.



New Weapon – MAC-10: A fast-firing SMG joins the arsenal. Combined with randomized ammo pickups, combat is now faster and more dynamic.



Rare Gameplay Events: Two rare, randomized events have been added to increase unpredictability and replayability.



Expanded Enemy Roster: New male zombie variants and brand-new female zombies enhance enemy variety.



Audio Overhaul: All sounds — from weapons to zombie groans to ambience — have been reworked for greater impact.

🗺️ Level Expansion



New Levels: Explore 5 new levels, each with 3 unique layout variations, totaling 15 possible environments to survive in.



This update marks a new era for CODEDOOR. Its rebuilt for intensity, variety, and fun. Whether you're returning or trying it for the first time, there's never been a better moment to play.



Thank you all for your continued support. Your feedback drives the project forward.



See you in the yard,

— Yazeed