Brave warriors, it is time to feast your eyes on new content ⚔️



We’re excited to let you know that we have released our first content update for Hordes of Hunger Early Access.

[Gameplay] You can now perform special attacks mid-air.



[Gameplay] Fixed the bug that stopped you from leaving the playable area after a special attack in the Festival arena.



[Gameplay] Fixed the bug where the player would become stuck in the parry animation if the player parried in the poisonous rain during the Stand Your Ground quest.



[Visual] Fixed the bug where the title would fail to scale the window resolution properly.



We'd like to finish this update with a sneak peek at what's to come!

Keep on the lookout for our next content update, which will include a brand new difficulty level called Hell Mode.

We'd like to say another huge thank you to everyone who's supported us during Early Access!



If you'd like to share your thoughts on this content update or Hordes of Hunger in general, you can click the link to join our Discord or follow us on social media.

Sharpen your skills and take on the horde in our new Endless level, Denial. Encounter a whole new area and prepare yourself against the relentless monsters.You can also test your mettle in 2 brand new quests! There’s the Avoid the Flood quest, which can be found in the Main Square, Watermill, and Forest levels, and the Spiteful Shrines quest, which can be found in the Keep, Festin, Watermill, and Forest levels, along with both of the endless levels (Rage and Denial).Rage mode also got a new update recently, where the level is capped at 60. This is a test of endurance, with the difficulty increasing by 20% for each time the player reaches max level or when the player completes 24 quests. Players can enjoy pushing their limits as they challenge themselves in these Endless levels.Of course, a content update wouldn’t be complete without a few bugs that have been ironed out: