- Upgrade the engine to UE5.6.
- This upgrade comes with some performance improvements.
- Shader compilation/loading on game start up may take slightly longer.
- This upgrade comes with some performance improvements.
- The journal has been added, which can be accessed with "J" or bound to another key. This provides hints to puzzles over time if you get stuck.
- Slightly increase the dot crosshair to improve visibility on lower resolutions.
- The frame limit will no longer apply when you have frame generation enabled.
Patch Notes v0.4.6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update