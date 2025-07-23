 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19325584 Edited 23 July 2025 – 08:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Upgrade the engine to UE5.6.
    • This upgrade comes with some performance improvements.
    • Shader compilation/loading on game start up may take slightly longer.

  • The journal has been added, which can be accessed with "J" or bound to another key. This provides hints to puzzles over time if you get stuck.
  • Slightly increase the dot crosshair to improve visibility on lower resolutions.
  • The frame limit will no longer apply when you have frame generation enabled.

