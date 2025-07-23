Today, we’ve rounded up and will be going over some of the bug fixes and improvements that we’ve made to the game today and over the past few weeks. If you’d like to catch up on every fixed bug, then be sure to check out the changelog section on our website.
Mandatory anti-cheat for top BRs
We’re gradually expanding the scope of mandatory anti-cheat in War Thunder. In addition to the unmarked modes where it was already enabled, it will now also be active in Air Arcade and Air Realistic battles, as well as in Ground Arcade battles for players and squads with vehicle setups with BR 11.0 and higher.
Until now, we hadn’t required anti-cheat in marked modes, since the presence of markers already greatly limits unfair play. However, at high Battle Ratings the stakes are correspondingly high: even a seemingly minor advantage can decide the outcome of a match. That is why we began rolling out anti-cheat starting with the top BR tiers.
Looking ahead, we plan to gradually lower the minimum BR threshold for mandatory anti-cheat.
Economy fixes
We have made a number of changes and fixes to the calculation of rewards for various actions during battle. So, if you destroy a vehicle of a composite SAM system or a reconnaissance drone that is not currently controlled by a player, you will receive a full reward in mission points, RP and SL, and not a reduced reward, as when destroying AI vehicles. Also, now when destroying composite SAM systems, reconnaissance UAVs and naval vessels controlled by AI, the difference in the Battle Rating will be taken into account when calculating the reward in research points - when destroying vehicles with a higher BR, the reward will be higher. Another error applied the reward coefficient from the air arcade event to reconnaissance UAVs, reconnaissance aircraft and launchers of composite SAM systems, which significantly reduced the reward.
We have also fixed the calculation of the RP reward for vehicles destroyed according to player intelligence and for the destruction of AI-controlled vessels in naval battles. An error in the battle summary message, where the sum in the "Other awards" column was calculated incorrectly, has also been fixed.
Hit by shells and shrapnel
The enemy is shooting! A chambered shell hits a curved armor segment at an extreme angle - a ricochet is guaranteed! But the shell does not fly away from your tank, but gets inside, hitting crew that do not deserve it at all.
This error occurred on a number of vehicles where the thickness of the curved armor segment was not very high, which is why the shell decided to ignore it altogether. Thanks to your reports, we quickly fixed this problem!
Something else at the same time. If, in the example above, the shells ignored armor thickness, then in the case of shrapnel hitting the crew members, their "thickness" suddenly began to be taken into account! The crew should be damaged by any hits, but due to this error, shrapnel flying at acute angles might not cause damage to them.
Nature has no bad weather now!
We recently improved the automatic aircraft respawn setting: in bad weather, players would appear at airfields by default. However, there are many fearless pilots among you who can handle any bad weather - thanks to their feedback, we added a new setting "Ignore bad weather and airfield spawn". Enable it - and the air spawn point will always be selected by default, regardless of weather conditions. Go for it!
Improved weapons selector
We recently added the ability to attach a suspended weapons selector to the game in battles - and since then we have been thinking about how to make it even more convenient. So, we slightly reduced its size and made it more transparent, added a display of the number of shells on the weapons icons and made it so that the tooltips when hovering the cursor, do not overlap other cells of the selector. We hope you enjoy these changes!
That’s not allCheck out the full list of fixes and improvements in the update notes below! A locked target in the sight view on the radar control screen no longer twitches, the Mach limit in the aircraft card is now indicated with an accuracy of hundredths, and the radar control screen no longer displays control tips for functions that it does not have.
Recent updates:
Today's Update 2.47.0.68:
Aircraft
- An "Ignore bad weather and airfield spawn" setting has been added to the "Aircraft combat settings" section in game settings. If enabled, there will be no icon or warning about bad weather, and an air spawn will become the default one.
- EF-2000, Typhoon FGR.4, F-2000A — a bug where the redundant artificial horizon in the cockpit was displayed incorrectly has been fixed. (Report).
- Ju 87 D-3 (all versions), Ju 87 D-5 — a bug where under fuselage bombs did not use the ejection device to deflect bombs when dropped has been fixed.
- D4Y3 — a bug where it was impossible to create a custom weapons set consisting of 3x250 kg bombs has been fixed. (Report). A bug where a 250 kg fuselage bomb was dropped through closed bomb bay doors has been fixed. (Report).
- MiG-29SMT — a bug where the artificial horizon was displayed incorrectly in the aircraft cockpit has been fixed.
- F-14 (all versions) — the camera in third-person view has been moved further from the vehicle.
Ground vehicles
- A bug where SPAA could only capture a new target with IRST in the sights after double activation of the "Lock Radar/IRST target on" action has been fixed.
- EldE 98 — mobility has been improved (Report).
Naval
- RN Roma — a bug where closed AA mounts received pressure damage from nearby explosions has been fixed. (Report). A bug where a fire in secondary caliber mounts could spread to their ammunition magazines through unmanned feed elevators has been fixed. (Report).
- Novorossiysk — a bug where the visual effect of the detonation in aft magazines occurred at the bow of the ship has been fixed.
Interface
- The appearance of the pinned visual weapon selector has been improved. Now it takes up less space than the collapsible one, it is now semi-transparent and the tooltips when hovering over it do not overlap other cells of the selector.
- A display of the number of shells on weapon icons in the visual weapon selector has been added.
- The radar control screen now no longer displays control prompts for functions that are not present on the vehicle radar.
- A bug where the value of the number of clips was hidden on the action panel when hovering over the belts if the line exceeded 7 characters even where there was enough space in the interface to display these values has been fixed.
- Issues where opening the Statistics window would cause the cursor to move to the player's nickname, which when opening the Tactical Map caused the cursor to be on the vehicle or weaponry, which caused the respective card to be displayed, obscuring map elements have been fixed. This was particularly disruptive for players when controlling from HOTAS and/or in VR mode. Now the cursor’s position is being reset to the central one each time Statistics window is opened.
- A bug where the reward for intercepting ammunition was not included in the total reward in the message with the results of a battle, due to which the value in the "other awards" field did not correspond to the correct one and a negative value might even show has been fixed.
- A bug where the armor penetration and damage type icons might be missing from the icon of some rockets and missiles has been fixed.
- A bug where tanks equipped with rockets displayed an APHE shell icon instead of a solid shell icon has been fixed.
- For ground vehicle and naval vessel ammunition, the thickness of the penetrated armor displayed on the shell icon now takes into account high-explosive armor penetration and correctly reflects the thickness of penetrated armor of shells with significant high-explosive armor penetration relative to other ammunition of that particular vehicle.
- The Mach number limit in the aircraft card is now indicated with an accuracy in hundredths.
- The gray background has been removed from fully unlocked modification tiers in the modification window.
- A bug where in the modification window, the hint about the need to install weapons was displayed on the ammunition of uninstalled weapons only if the modification which unlocks this weapon was not purchased, and not when the weapon was removed has been fixed. The hint text has been adjusted.
- Localization of actions with bombs has been added to the battle event log. (Report).
- A bug where the fleet rank requirements value was not saved when editing the requirements for submitting an application to a Squadron has been fixed. (Report).
- A bug where some tips didn’t disappear when displaying the mission summary block upon the completion of the mission has been fixed.
- A bug where on the radar control screen when controlling with a gamepad, the cursor continued to be displayed when calling the multi-functional menu has been fixed.
- A bug where, when the squad leader changed the vehicle preset, the Battle Rating indicated next to the name of the game mode did not change has been fixed.
Economy
- For the destruction of reconnaissance UAVs and SAM systems that the player did not control at the time of destruction, the full reward is now awarded.
- For the destruction of the following types of AI-controlled vehicles (or that the player did not control at the time of destruction): reconnaissance UAVs, SAM systems, and naval vessels in naval battles, the full amount of mission points are now awarded. That is, the rule for awarding mission points for them now coincides with the rules for awarding rewards in RP and SL.
- A bug where the reward coefficient from the air arcade streak was erroneously applied to reconnaissance UAVs, reconnaissance aircraft, and SAM launchers, which reduced the rewards in SL and RP by 2.5 times has been fixed.
- A bug where when calculating the RP reward for the destruction of naval vessels in naval battles, reconnaissance UAVs and launchers of composite SAM systems controlled by AI (or which the player did not control at the time of destruction), the difference between the Battle Rating of the player's and the target's vehicle was not taken into account has been fixed.
- A bug where the base RP reward for the destruction of a target by an ally based on the player's intelligence (scouting) did not take into account the vehicle and game mode multiplier. has been fixed At the same time, the premium account bonus, talisman and 100% booster were always added to the reward (the actual contribution of the booster, even if it was higher, was not taken into account). Due to this bug, the final reward was higher in some cases, and lower in others.
- A bug where, in naval battles, ~5.5 times less RP could sometimes be awarded for the destruction of enemy bots has been fixed.
Locations and missions
- Finland, Ardennes (winter), Poland (winter), Maginot Line (winter) — the range of height differences on the snow layer located on the main landscape has been reduced in these locations (excessive height differences have been reduced, insufficient differences have been increased). This was done to reduce the amount of shadow spots that appeared on the snow when the sun was close enough to the horizon.
Other
- · Now, anti-cheat is required to play at Battle Ratings 11.0 or higher in Air Arcade and Realistic Battles, as well as in Ground Arcade Battles. In future, we plan to gradually lower the minimum BR for mandatory use of anti-cheat in these game modes.
Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.
