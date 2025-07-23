 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19325495 Edited 23 July 2025 – 08:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello from developer Michael Tuck. I think it's consensus that I set the initial price a little too high for this game. Fault of too many comparisons to other games that aren't as indie as The Corruption, along with overestimating the length a bit.

I think the new price better reflects that most people finish the game in about 4-5 hours, and that the game is a somewhat strange thing, with niche appeal for people who don't mind occasionally getting a little lost in their first-person games so long as the environments are unique.

If you like both FPSs and backrooms games (like I do), I think this might be for you. I know the niche is out there: Steam's stats say that a few players have spent 30+ hours exploring, which is more than I ever expected anyone to spend in the game.

Thanks to everyone who was willing to give the game a shot at the original price!


Additionally, there's a minor update out now with few bug fixes and changes that bring the game to v1.0.2:

- "Retro" (low settings) outline effect now fades out at distance.
- Game now defaults to 70% volume on first play.
- Increased the volume of the bed (looping ambient sound) in some soundscapes.
- Minor light-shaft appearance improvements in i891-museum, i892-canyons (sunset only) and i892-court.
- Fixed bugged deaths on kill-lines in the closing fall of f897011-refresh.
- Removed errant invisible wall in f897011-refresh.
- Fixed skylight dimmer continually cycling between light and dark after switching from low/medium to high/epic global illumination while in game.
- Fixed soundscape bounds in i892-canyons' grievance communion room.

