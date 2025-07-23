 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19325457 Edited 23 July 2025 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

New beta introducing two new features:

  • device capture input (webcam/capture card) - apply shaders on top of webcam or another PC/console using a USB capture card

  • when "Capture Cursor" is enabled in Glass mode, original mouse cursor will be hidden

Testing and feedback would be most appreciated - especially mouse cursor hiding has been tough since it requires full mouse emulation, extraction of pointer images, including those new colorful ones, DPI scaling etc. 😵‍💫 There might be cases where it won't apply but hopefully should be good enough.

To try the new beta, switch Steam to "beta" branch (right-click in Steam library, Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation).

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19325457
Depot 3613771
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link