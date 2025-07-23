This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New beta introducing two new features:

device capture input (webcam/capture card) - apply shaders on top of webcam or another PC/console using a USB capture card

when "Capture Cursor" is enabled in Glass mode, original mouse cursor will be hidden

Testing and feedback would be most appreciated - especially mouse cursor hiding has been tough since it requires full mouse emulation, extraction of pointer images, including those new colorful ones, DPI scaling etc. 😵‍💫 There might be cases where it won't apply but hopefully should be good enough.

To try the new beta, switch Steam to "beta" branch (right-click in Steam library, Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation).