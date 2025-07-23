Hey Neighbours!

What a week huh? Today's update is small but important, it adds folder support in game to the save area, squashes some annoying bugs and add more balancing to gift giving, and energy drains.

Previously, when you opened the game it tried to detect the Steam overlay and if it was detected, it looked for save files in a folder with your 10 digit Steam UserID. If Steam wasn't detected then it defaulted to a local user folder called 0000000000. That was all good until the Steam extension couldn't detect Steam at all so it looked like there were no files... even though they were safe in the other folder!

The steam overlay stuff has been fixed now but to avoid this in the future and give you more options on where to store your files, I've added folder tabs to the save area. When you load in now, if you have Cloud Save enabled and a default local user folder, you'll see two tabs in your save area and you can switch between them. If it detects a folder that's not the 0000000000 one, it will default to that but whichever tab you have open is where files will be saved.

You can probably also make your own folders if you want to separate things more but I haven't tested that much so use at your own risk and as always, back up first!

See you in Garland!

<3 Violet

_______________________________________________________________________

Early Access 1.3.7D - Patch (PC and Mac) (Full and Demo) - 23/07/25

_______________________________________________________________________

General:

- Fixed camera crash during Man Hunt game (I believe this has been fixed but the circumstances are very specific so I couldn’t recreate 100% so please let me know if you experience it).

- Fixed crash when completing specific tasks (Meet the Neighbours, Animal Photos) in reverse order.

- Nightly summary: adjusted formatting

- Penny: fixed hovering on chair.

- Intro I.D. cutscene: updated text

- CatJake now only appears in Kirin’s room after completing Kirin’s PE 3.

- Music: fixed incorrect music playing during tutorial days.

- Fixed stuttering when trying to move during letterbox bars slide out.

- Tasks: Photograph 8 animals- fixed sketches counting as animal photos.

- Stake out: fixed incorrect notification

Inventory:

- Gifting: adjusted NPC likes and dislikes across all items (will be reflected in the wiki in the next few days).

- Energy: adjusted mental and physical energy gains from food.

- Pricing: adjusted a few prices across items for balancing.

Save files:

- Rearranged save area to show all user folders as tabs.

- Default Local User folder: 0000000000

- Steam Cloud Save folder (if enabled): 10 digit Steam UserID.

- If a Cloud Save folder is detected, the game will default to that folder on start up, if you want to save to the other folder, just switch tabs in the load area and then files will be saved to that folder.

- Added button to copy folder file path to clipboard.

- I will add the option to move files between folders eventually but for now you can do it either manually in file explorer or by loading a save and then resaving to an empty slot in your preferred folder.

- Note that only saves in the Cloud Save folder will be uploaded to Steam Cloud.

Mac Users - Steam Cloudsave update:

The cloud save functions appear to be working on Mac now with a few caveats:

- Because of OS permissions, the Steam overlay isn’t detected on Mac often, previously that was what triggered the game to choose the Cloudsave folder rather than the Default Local User.

- To counteract that, now, if the game detects a user folder that isn’t the local user number it will default to that folder on start up instead of the local user.

- If you want to use your local folder for saves, just switch to that tab in the save area.

I would be a lot more comfortable if I had a few more Mac testers though, if you’re a Mac player and are interested in testing please drop me a line in the Garland discord or by submitting a bug ticket <3

Optimisation:

- Fixed cam shake effect speed at low FPS

- Swapped texture pages to QOI format only for speed.

- Added beginnings of system for manual texture load.

- Fixed some input debug areas for low FPS.

- Fixed NPC path walking speed at low FPS.

- Fixed animal speed at low FPS.