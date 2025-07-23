🃏 New Game Mode: The Chariot

Inspired by the Major Arcana, The Chariot changes the pace right from the start. Your initial domino set is made entirely of even numbers.

This dramatically alters early-game strategy. No odd tiles means new synergies, new traps… and a new path to master.

Description:

Victory requires direction. The Chariot doesn’t move without control: every play, every decision, defines your destiny.

👹 New Boss: The Final Cry

A new threat emerges to twist your run into something unforgettable. The Final Cry brings a brutal mechanic to the board:

💥 High Stakes Wager — You’ll earn more… but only if you survive the risk.

Description:

A voice you can’t hear, but one that demands everything. Are you willing to risk it all for just a few more points?

✨ And this is just the beginning…

We’ll keep adding new game modes, bosses, global upgrades, and features to expand and refine Delirium. Thank you for playing, sharing your thoughts, and helping us shape this chaotic domino roguelike.

If you’re enjoying the game, don’t forget to leave a review — and join the community discussions to help us improve with every update.

Welcome back to the Delirium.

– The Delirium: Echoes of the Domino Team