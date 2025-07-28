Welcome to one of the biggest updates yet! Reworked, reloaded, and refined the experience – and now it's time for you to dive into the fog.

New Map: “The Habor”



Say hello to The Habor, a gritty, fog-drenched harbor where danger hides behind every container.

There are no weapons at spawn – you’ll need to explore, scavenge, and secure your gear before the chaos starts.

The low visibility makes this a tense, tactical experience. Who’s breathing behind that crate? Friend or foe? You’ll have to find out the hard way.

Performance Upgrades



Cleaned up, tightened code, and squeezed out unnecessary overhead to give you a smoother ride across all machines.

Faster loading times – spend more time playing, less time watching loading bars.

Reduced VRAM usage – your GPU will thank you, especially on longer sessions.

FSR updated – now supports a wider range of graphics cards and brings real FPS gains, not just better anti-aliasing.

More FPS - shooting smoother with +-50% more Real*FPS

*without DLSS or FSR

Gameplay & Bugfixes

Fixed the infamous pistol reload bug. No more empty click-clicks in the heat of battle.

Optimized player spawn zones.

General polish and tweaks across lighting, fog rendering, and map memory usage.

Looking Ahead…



The fog hasn’t even cleared yet, and already working on the next big thing.

Coming up in the next major update:

A brand-new map is in the works – fresh terrain, fresh chaos.

GUI improvements to make your interactions smoother.

Networking optimizations to make multiplayer more stable, snappier, and rage-quit resistant.

Plus: a handful of smaller tweaks, fixes, and polish to keep everything feeling crisp.

Final Notes

As always: new content means new unknowns. If you find bugs, please report them — preferably before they start a rebellion.



The fog is thick, the docks are dangerous, and your enemies are lurking. Good luck out there.