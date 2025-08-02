Heya!

I've again waited too long between releases. I hope this one will be worth the wait.

Release Notes

✅ Added Steam Workshop integration ( yes, you should be able to share and download DBs and board configurations)

🌐 Added Chinese translations (I really wanted to add these as it's tricky with different fonts and I had to get a freelancer's help. Other translations are done by the community)

🔍 Added player search to World Rankings page (I've redesigned the page altogether)

🧑‍💼 Redesigned Player History page!

🐞 Fixed promotion bug in Analysis window

📧 Polished campaign start email

🗂️ Enabled loading of game start time from DB (this isn't that important right now but I thought it would be cool to one day have a mod that gets you to play in 1970s or something...)

What's next?

Did I tell you I plan to transition to full release in September? That's incredible! It's now well over 3 years I've been working on the game and it's time to say: this is the best I could do. No worries, I do plan to improve on the game even after I exit Early Access, but with no major additions planned this year.

I need to take a step back because with Master of Chess, Confidential Killings (a detective game I'm working on with my artist buddy Lorenzo), a 1 year old kid and a full time job it's becoming hard to keep it all together. But before the full release comes (and a price increase to $19.99!) I plan to add 3 last bigger improvements:

Opening preferences to NPCs - I tried to this couple of times already but I'm optimistic my latest attempt will work. Calendar overview - check your schedule in depth Chess games/puzzles straight from the Main Menu - select an opponent and your game settings and just play. No need to go into your career. I know I said 3, but I really would like to squeeze the "Replay mistakes" feature that online sites have. Not sure if there will be time but I'm positive this gets into the game at some point.

That will make me busy.

If you have any feedback please write on forums, my discord, or leave your thoughts in the reviews. Even a negative review is better than complete silence. I feed off of knowing there's people out there that care. It's hardest to stare at a void.

Cheers!