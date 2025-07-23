 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19325056
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused an error in some environments when starting the game, preventing the game from starting.

  • Fixed an issue where abnormal item data was displayed or generated when crafting certain items.

Changed files in this update

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG Content Depot 1258781
