24 July 2025 Build 19325040 Edited 24 July 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The "Color Pets" feature, which allows you to color your pets, has been added!
Pet cages can now be used to color your pets.

Pet Fusion count and pet stats will remain unchanged.
Feel free to color your pets and embark on adventures with your even more beloved companions!

*Please note that the pet or pet cage used for coloring will be lost.

Changed files in this update

Toram Online Content Depot 1827181
