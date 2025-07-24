Color Pets feature added!
Update notes via Steam Community
The "Color Pets" feature, which allows you to color your pets, has been added!
Pet cages can now be used to color your pets.
Pet Fusion count and pet stats will remain unchanged.
Feel free to color your pets and embark on adventures with your even more beloved companions!
*Please note that the pet or pet cage used for coloring will be lost.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Toram Online Content Depot 1827181
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update