☢️ Patch 1.5.2 is ready to be downloaded, here is the full list of changes:

Fixed an issue when a door to the Shevchenko hub was closed.

Fixed two crashes that could occur randomly during gameplay.

Thanks a lot for your continuous feedback and support. Comments you write in Social Media and bug reports you send to the Technical Support Hub help the Zone become a better place with each update. Please, continue sharing your thoughts here on Steam and other socials, and if you see the anomaly that is not supposed to be in the Zone — report it to the Technical Support Hub:

https://support.stalker2.com/hc



Good hunting, stalkers!

⚠️ WARNING

The Zone is ever-changing and a new Patch can shift Her structure. If you’ve chosen to walk the path with modifications, know this: they may not withstand the latest shifts. If you have performance or stability issues following the release of Patch 1.5.2, we recommend you to disable your mods .

For more information on how to correctly uninstall modifications, read the dedicated topic: