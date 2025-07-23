- Optimization: Added the function of dismantling anthills
- Optimization: The feeder can be fed with items by a fixed-route carriage
- Value adjustment: The upper limit of dragons that can be summoned by the power of dragon control has been changed from 4 to 16
- New function: "Added the Void Hand function:
- Danger areas can be drawn, and residents should try to avoid the area when moving.
- Click on the forest, stone or iron ore to perform the collection operation
- Click on the monster to cause damage to the monster
- Click on the items or corpses on the ground to pick them up and place them in the nearest storage facility
- Click on the residents to pick them up and place them somewhere else
- Click on the mountains to remove the mountains"
New function: Void Hand, can directly manipulate scene elements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update