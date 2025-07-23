 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19324927
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Optimization: Added the function of dismantling anthills
  • Optimization: The feeder can be fed with items by a fixed-route carriage
  • Value adjustment: The upper limit of dragons that can be summoned by the power of dragon control has been changed from 4 to 16
  • New function: "Added the Void Hand function:
  • Danger areas can be drawn, and residents should try to avoid the area when moving.
  • Click on the forest, stone or iron ore to perform the collection operation
  • Click on the monster to cause damage to the monster
  • Click on the items or corpses on the ground to pick them up and place them in the nearest storage facility
  • Click on the residents to pick them up and place them somewhere else
  • Click on the mountains to remove the mountains"

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
