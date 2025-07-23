New Modifier: MINEFIELD

Landmines dynamically spawn across the map (generally between 500 and 700)

Landmines will not spawn within 20 meters of the train, and will also avoid spawning within 6 meters of doors and elevators. They also won’t spawn within 4 meters of each other to prevent tight clustering.

The Bunker no longer uses hand-placed mines, and now fully relies on this dynamic minefield generation instead.

Mines are no longer confined to The Bunker. With dynamically generated mines, every Minefield location becomes a deadly puzzle. Paths can’t be memorized, only carefully navigated.

"The ECD says they placed these mines under direct government orders in those final twenty-four hours before the collapse. 'Following the last official directive we received,' they claim.

But that raises another question - where was the ECD before the collapse? I don't remember any 'Entity Containment Division' existing until after everything fell apart. In twenty-four hours of complete chaos, when did anyone find time for this level of coordination with an organization that didn't seem to exist the week before?

The spacing is too deliberate. Like someone knew exactly where we'd need to walk.

Coordinators move through the minefield like they helped design it. But they're just promoted workforce members, right? Watch them navigate - no hesitation, no wrong steps. Like they've memorized something the rest of us aren't allowed to see. Almost like there's more to that promotion than better rations and a new title.

Hard to know what to believe anymore. It's been two weeks since Walker vanished. "Reassigned," they told me. But I know Thomas - he wouldn't just leave without a word.

I'm keeping track now. The lies, the lost friends, the questions that never get answered. One day, someone's going to answer for all of this."

- V February 28th, 1989

The Pentagon

Pentagon Spawn Rebalancing

Entity spawns at the Pentagon have been adjusted. Previously, all entities appeared at once. However, with the recent additions to the entity roster, it had become overwhelmingly punishing. While the Pentagon is still meant to be the most difficult location, feedback indicated the difficulty had spiked too far.

To help address this, some spawns are now staggered throughout the day:

The Packrat spawns at 8 AM

The Ventress spawns at 8 AM

The Hollow Shambler spawns at 10 AM

The Abandoned One spawns at 4 PM

The Shepherd spawns at 5 PM

General Changes

Surplus modifier is now slightly more common, with its chance increased from 13% to 15%

Reduced the chance of having no modifier from 80% to 70%

Slightly Slower Time Progression Time now passes a bit more slowly, slightly extending how long a day lasts (World timescale reduced from 1.4 to 1.385)

Standard Loot Value Slightly Reduced Lower-tier loot had become a bit too rewarding, making high-risk locations feel less worthwhile. This change helps restore better balance between risk and reward.

General Fixes