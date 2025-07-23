 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Unstable branch on Steam by right clicking City Game Studio in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’. The Unstable branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Unstable, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

Please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.


Changelog

Interface

  • Rework the pause animation
  • Change the background of the mod loader button

Competitors

  • Concurrent can make their own console:
    • They can release platforms after 2025.
    • They release platforms if you don't play in historical mode
    • They don't use the best components, but the most cost-effectivefor their spending
    • When buying a concurrent, you acquire it's platforms (no choice given here)

  • They can release platforms:
    • Every 400 to 800 weeks
    • If they have at least 100 000 fans

