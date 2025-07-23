Hey everyone! The Week With Grugles 2 just got another update!



Here's some of the stuff that got added:



Bug Fixes:



Fixed the power draining too quick and making it impossible to get past night 3



New Features:



Added an indicator when you run out of power, now the room gets dark and there is a sound that plays

(I should have had it there at launch but forgot to make the code actually execute lol)



If there are any issues please submit them to the feedback forum, (this forum is for all bugs and feedback by the way)



I hope you guys enjoy the game!

P.S. I want to apologize for how long this patch took to release, I moved recently and have not had access to my computer in a hot minute. Thank you all for your patience, and I hope you can properly enjoy the game now!