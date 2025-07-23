 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19324796 Edited 23 July 2025 – 07:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! The Week With Grugles 2 just got another update!

Here's some of the stuff that got added:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the power draining too quick and making it impossible to get past night 3

New Features:

Added an indicator when you run out of power, now the room gets dark and there is a sound that plays
(I should have had it there at launch but forgot to make the code actually execute lol)

If there are any issues please submit them to the feedback forum, (this forum is for all bugs and feedback by the way)

I hope you guys enjoy the game!


P.S. I want to apologize for how long this patch took to release, I moved recently and have not had access to my computer in a hot minute. Thank you all for your patience, and I hope you can properly enjoy the game now!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3459481
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link