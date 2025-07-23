CHANGES

new shoot effects for all projectile tower types.



new pop effect for all mob types.



Gem bounce effect and gem pickup effect



Card bounce effect and card pickup effect.



Castle impact by mob effect



New UI effects for Grupy's store.



FIXED BUGS

KNOWN BUGS

PLANNED

CONSIDERING

- Various sound effect improvements and more than 60 new sound effects including:- Added simple ambiance tracks- Added slide control in options menu to control ambiance volume.- Reduced number of biscuits and bells that can spawn from Christmas trees, presents and stockings.- Increased number of bows that can spawn from Christmas trees, presents and stockings.- Reward amount now scaled by difficulty, higher difficulty receives more trash, lower difficulty receives less.- Tiles that can be removed now appear orange when the collision overlay is active, previously were indistinguishable from non-removable tiles.- Presents, Christmas trees and stockings have no chance to spawn mobs when killed by player click.- Rounding error causing incorrect tower data to be loaded from profile on launch.- The same wave repeats beyond wave 60.- Stacking sound effects of the same type will restart same effect not stack.- Dynamite animation is incorrect.- Dynamite damage is not calculated based on distance from explosion as it should.- After skipping cinematic occasionally the mouse will not interact with GUI (refreshing screen seems to resolve bug, Press F3 twice -> goes to windowed and back to full screen).- Steam achievements are not able to be unlocked. (Requires implementation of steam sdk with JNI)- Exe won't launch with GUI head format, currently only executes by console which means fps information is currently not available to NVidia overlay and console is shown at launch instead of splash screen.- Mouse can become 'drag locked' after scrolling the users card library in Grupy's shop.- Some sequence of transactions in Grupy's shop can cause players gems to be less than 0.- Mouse events can have no effect when frame rate is too low. (They 'miss' the frame)- Original Sound track (unique sound track for each of the 12 campaign maps).- Final projectile tower type to be revealed and added to the game.- Flamber tower to be removed from Grupy's store and replaced with Final projectile tower.- Reorganised tower and item buttons in the game HUD.- Multiball Christmas card that spawns another projectile with a random trajectory on impact (stacks).- Tree sway animations.- Option to change tower targeting mode, possible modes could be:"First found" - tower will fire at the first target it finds (this is the current default for all towers)"Fixed Angle" - Manually set the angle for the tower, tower will fire continuously at the fixed angle."Closest" - Attacks the mob closest to the tower. (within range)"Furthest" - Attacks the mob furthest from the tower. (Within range)"Progressed" - Attacks the mob that has progressed the furthest along its path. (Within range)"Random" - Rotates to a random angle after every attack."Step Rotate" - Rotates the tower by a user controlled increment after each attack (progressively rotates the tower)