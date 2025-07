Changes

Immortal consumables are now selling for more





Fixed a problem where enemy special attack would break color bbcode





Added more standardizes numbers in some places





Fixed a bug were healing pills were consumed ever second, i missed this when i tried to implement combat puppets.





Added normal immortal herbs to immortal box bought with tickets from shop



Greetings Fellow cultivators here comes another patch of fixes.Here is another teaser for reincarnation.This is still WIP and might change.