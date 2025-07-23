Highlights
Italian Language Support: You can now play the game in Italian!
Leaderboard: A brand new leaderboard system has been added to ramp up the competition!
Map Controller Support: Navigate the map more comfortably with gamepad/controller support.
Custom Map Markers: You can now add and mark your own points on the map!
Bug Fixes & Improvements
Rare bug when exiting the vehicle quickly has been fixed.
Fixed issue when submitting empty offers in the negotiation screen.
Fixed problems causing items to disappear or rotate incorrectly when placing products on shelves.
Fixed issue where customers could get stuck after items were taken from the vending machine.
Translation errors have been fixed, texts are now smoother.
Collector’s Edition achievement can now be earned without issues.
One more important announcement!
We’re collaborating with Playactive Games on a brand-new title: Krakens Bar!
With its fun mechanics and unique concept, Krakens Bar is coming soon to Steam.
Add it to your wishlist now and stay tuned for updates!
