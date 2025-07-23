Highlights

Custom Map Markers: You can now add and mark your own points on the map!

Map Controller Support: Navigate the map more comfortably with gamepad/controller support.

Leaderboard: A brand new leaderboard system has been added to ramp up the competition!

Italian Language Support: You can now play the game in Italian!

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Rare bug when exiting the vehicle quickly has been fixed.

Fixed issue when submitting empty offers in the negotiation screen.

Fixed problems causing items to disappear or rotate incorrectly when placing products on shelves.

Fixed issue where customers could get stuck after items were taken from the vending machine.

Translation errors have been fixed, texts are now smoother.