To avoid errors from the anti-cheat system that close your game, please run the game through the launcher. Updated the text of the anti-cheat error.

Fixed a bug that occurred when launching the game with the new anti-cheat system on Steam deck.

Fixed a bug that caused PS scores above 10000 displayed in the “Exhibition” to get clipped in full screen mode.

Fixed a bug that caused the collision model of a wall at the “Cradle of mind” map to disappear.

Fixed a bug that caused “Market” purchase history to not load properly.

Fixed a bug that caused the “Myriad” leg speed to not increase from corresponding engine/co-driver bonuses.

Fixed a bug that caused free welding points to not display correctly in the Assembly assistant.

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to exclude cabins in the “Exhibition” search filter.

Replaced the “Lifetime of a stuck projectile +4s” upgrade with “Spread stability +12%” for “Commit”.

Fixed a bug with the “Beholder” cabin that allowed it to maintain constant invisibility mode.

The “Chemical plant” and “Orbital station” maps were temporarily deleted from the clan game modes rotation list.

Fixed a number of other bugs that caused unstable operation of the game client and/or servers.