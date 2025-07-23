 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19324722 Edited 23 July 2025 – 08:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • To avoid errors from the anti-cheat system that close your game, please run the game through the launcher. Updated the text of the anti-cheat error.

  • Fixed a bug that occurred when launching the game with the new anti-cheat system on Steam deck.

  • Fixed a bug that caused PS scores above 10000 displayed in the “Exhibition” to get clipped in full screen mode.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the collision model of a wall at the “Cradle of mind” map to disappear.

  • Fixed a bug that caused “Market” purchase history to not load properly.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the “Myriad” leg speed to not increase from corresponding engine/co-driver bonuses.

  • Fixed a bug that caused free welding points to not display correctly in the Assembly assistant.

  • Fixed a bug that made it impossible to exclude cabins in the “Exhibition” search filter.

  • Replaced the “Lifetime of a stuck projectile +4s” upgrade with “Spread stability +12%” for “Commit”.

  • Fixed a bug with the “Beholder” cabin that allowed it to maintain constant invisibility mode.

  • The “Chemical plant” and “Orbital station” maps were temporarily deleted from the clan game modes rotation list.

  • Fixed a number of other bugs that caused unstable operation of the game client and/or servers.

  • Improved a number of in-game texts.

