(Updated July 31th, 2025)



4th Update



・A new gameplay Style, "Ultimaid", is now available after clearing the game.

・The servant Akromatik now offers an in-game illustration gallery.

・A new event starts with the servant Orlan after meeting certain conditions.

・New sub-weapons, "Royal Arms" and "Summon Pod" are available.

・Some parts of the map, enemies, and weapon skills have been adjusted for balance.

・Various other parts of the game have been adjusted for balance.



■Notice of postponement of online multiplayer

Originally scheduled for implementation in the 4th monthly update, online multiplayer has been unfortunately postponed to achieve stability on all platforms.

We sincerely apologize to the players who were looking forward to this crucial feature.

Currently, we estimate that we will be able to release the feature in Fall 2025. We will announced when a more specific date is determined.

The team is striving as hard as possible to get online working for players even a single day earlier. We humbly ask for your patience.