hello!!!



today a simple update, i fixed some missing japanese text and some bugginess with some of the dialogue. i ALSO finally added mouse sensitivity settings, you can invert the X and/or Y or whatever insane thing you feel like doing, have at it



i also added an update that auto-triggers the secret key-art after you beat a secret boss in the hopes that it'll get more players to realize the secret bosses are actually something special. i've seen a lot of folks completely miss the secrets which gives you a secret cutscene and more at the end of the game. i dont want to make them easier to find per se, but yeah, maybe this'll help???



i tried making FOV editable, but it totally screws up a lot of the sprites ingame so it just seems not worth the significant effort itll take to account for that... sorry....



i also was thinking about adding a level select, but that sort of screws with a lot of how the secrets and branching stuff is set up, so... im not saying i WONT do this, but im just not exactly sure IF or HOW im gonna do it...



i also still have no idea why the final level has FPS issues. ive been tearing my hair out trying to find the issue... im sure it's probably something obvious and stupid but yea, no idea right now



anyway, if there are any issues definitely let me know. there were some weird shenanigans happening with the save game data stuff but that seems all good now