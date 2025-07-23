* Unreal Engine update (UE5.1 => UE5.4)
* Google Veo3 support (only Text to Video is supported first)
* Improved video creation to capture screen in 720p for 16:9 aspect ratio
* Fixed intermittent crash on client initialization
Minor feature improvements and bug fixes
